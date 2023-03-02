PHOENIX, Ariz., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today reported results for the 13-week fourth quarter and 52-week year ending January 1, 2023.

“We are pleased with our strong fourth-quarter results, closing out the year with double-digit earnings per share growth,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. “These solid trends reflect the resilience of healthy, natural and organic food, and give us confidence in our future business. I want to thank the entire team for driving these results in the face of a challenging year, and for living our values daily.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Net sales totaled $1.6 billion; a 6% increase from the same period in 2021

totaled $1.6 billion; a 6% increase from the same period in 2021 Comparable store sales growth of 2.9%

growth of 2.9% Diluted earnings per share of $0.42; compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same period in 2021

of $0.42; compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same period in 2021 Opened 7 new stores

Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights:

Net sales totaled $6.4 billion; a 5% increase from 2021

totaled $6.4 billion; a 5% increase from 2021 Comparable store sales growth of 2.2%

growth of 2.2% Diluted earnings per share of $2.39; compared to diluted earnings per share of $2.10 in 2021

of $2.39; compared to diluted earnings per share of $2.10 in 2021 Opened 16 new stores, resulting in 386 stores in 23 states as of January 1, 2023

Leverage and Liquidity in 2022:

Ended the quarter with $293 million in cash and cash equivalents and a $250 million balance on its $700 million revolving credit facility

and a $250 million balance on its $700 million revolving credit facility Repurchased 6.9 million shares of common stock for a total investment of $200 million

for a total investment of $200 million Generated cash from operations of $371 million and invested $112 million in capital expenditures, net of landlord reimbursement

First Quarter and Full Year 2023 Outlook:

“While we recognize the near-term economic environment is difficult to predict, the stability of our recent sales is encouraging,” said Chip Molloy, chief financial officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. “We are optimistic about our ongoing cash generation and our ability to invest in our business for growth. During 2023, we expect to open 30 new stores. Additionally, as part of a recent real estate portfolio review, we expect to close 11 stores. The closing stores, on average, are approximately 30% larger than our current prototype and are underperforming financially.”

The following provides information on our full-year 2023 outlook:

Net sales growth: 4% to 6%

4% to 6% Comparable store sales growth: low single digits

low single digits Adjusted EBIT: $355M to $370M

$355M to $370M Effective Tax rate: approximately 26%

approximately 26% Adjusted diluted earnings per share: $2.41 to $2.53

$2.41 to $2.53 Unit growth: 30 new stores, closing 11 stores

30 new stores, closing 11 stores Capital expenditures (net of landlord reimbursements):$210M to $230M

The following provides information on our first quarter 2023 outlook:

Comparable store sales growth: 1.5%-2.5%

1.5%-2.5% Adjusted diluted earnings per share: $0.83 to $0.87

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call

Sprouts will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, March 2, 2023, during which Sprouts executives will further discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available through Sprouts’ investor relations webpage located at investors.sprouts.com . Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A webcast replay will be available at approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on March 2, 2023. This can be accessed with the following link .

Important Information Regarding Outlook

There is no guarantee that Sprouts will achieve its projected financial expectations, which are based on management estimates, currently available information and assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. These expectations are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements to the effect that Sprouts Farmers Market or its management “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” or “believes,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company’s outlook, growth, opportunities and long-term strategy. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the company’s ability to execute on its long-term strategy; the company’s ability to successfully compete in its competitive industry; the company’s ability to successfully open new stores; the company’s ability to manage its growth; the company’s ability to maintain or improve its operating margins; the company’s ability to identify and react to trends in consumer preferences; product supply disruptions; equipment supply disruptions; general economic conditions that impact consumer spending or result in competitive responses; the current inflationary environment and future potential inflationary and/or deflationary trends; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

Corporate Profile

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 1, 2023 January 2, 2022 January 1, 2023 January 2, 2022 Net sales $ 1,576,554 $ 1,492,796 $ 6,404,223 $ 6,099,869 Cost of sales 1,003,745 959,568 4,055,659 3,890,657 Gross profit 572,809 533,228 2,348,564 2,209,212 Selling, general and administrative expenses 472,795 448,707 1,855,649 1,748,205 Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales) 30,153 30,222 123,530 122,258 Store closure and other costs, net 7,991 2,916 11,025 4,673 Income from operations 61,870 51,383 358,360 334,076 Interest expense, net 1,399 2,844 9,047 11,684 Income before income taxes 60,471 48,539 349,313 322,392 Income tax provision 15,351 12,311 88,149 78,235 Net income $ 45,120 $ 36,228 $ 261,164 $ 244,157 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.32 $ 2.41 $ 2.12 Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.32 $ 2.39 $ 2.10 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 105,730 112,019 108,232 115,377 Diluted 106,832 112,786 109,139 116,077

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)



January 1, 2023 January 2, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 293,233 $ 245,287 Accounts receivable, net 16,108 21,574 Inventories 310,545 265,387 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,918 35,468 Total current assets 673,804 567,716 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 722,241 716,029 Operating lease assets, net 1,106,524 1,072,019 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 184,960 184,960 Goodwill 368,878 368,878 Other assets 13,973 13,513 Total assets $ 3,070,380 $ 2,923,115 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 172,904 $ 145,901 Accrued liabilities 151,306 155,996 Accrued salaries and benefits 61,574 58,743 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 135,584 151,755 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 1,012 1,078 Total current liabilities 522,380 513,473 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,145,173 1,095,909 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 258,902 259,656 Other long-term liabilities 36,340 36,306 Deferred income tax liability 61,123 57,895 Total liabilities 2,023,918 1,963,239 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Undesignated preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares

authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,

105,072,756 shares issued and outstanding, January 1, 2023;

111,114,374 shares issued and outstanding, January 2, 2022 105 111 Additional paid-in capital 726,345 704,701 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) — (3,758 ) Retained earnings 320,012 258,822 Total stockholders’ equity 1,046,462 959,876 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,070,380 $ 2,923,115

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)

Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 1, 2023 January 2, 2022 Operating activities Net income $ 261,164 $ 244,157 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 127,067 125,541 Operating lease asset amortization 117,315 108,517 Store closure and other costs, net 8,066 4,762 Share-based compensation 16,603 15,883 Deferred income taxes 3,228 (178 ) Other non-cash items 672 1,167 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 13,381 16,928 Inventories (45,158 ) (11,417 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (18,467 ) (5,879 ) Other assets 2,039 (1,782 ) Accounts payable 13,362 4,523 Accrued liabilities 5,416 610 Accrued salaries and benefits 2,831 (17,951 ) Operating lease liabilities (132,889 ) (120,483 ) Other long-term liabilities (3,301 ) 401 Cash flows from operating activities 371,329 364,799 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (124,010 ) (102,378 ) Cash flows used in investing activities (124,010 ) (102,378 ) Financing activities Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 62,500 — Payments on revolving credit facilities (62,500 ) — Payments on finance lease liabilities (819 ) (685 ) Payments of deferred financing costs (3,373 ) — Repurchase of common stock (199,980 ) (188,343 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,041 2,170 Cash flows used in financing activities (199,131 ) (186,858 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 48,188 75,563 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 247,004 171,441 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 295,192 $ 247,004

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the company presents EBITDA and EBIT. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP. The company’s management believes that this presentation provides useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the company, and certain of these measures may be used as components of incentive compensation.

The company defines EBITDA as net income before interest expense, provision for income tax, and depreciation, amortization and accretion.

Non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Because of their limitations, non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to reinvest in the growth of the company’s business, or as a measure of cash that will be available to meet the company’s obligations. Each non-GAAP measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company’s results as reported under GAAP.

The following table shows a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended January 1, 2023 and January 2, 2022:

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP MEASURE RECONCILIATION

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS)



Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 1, 2023 January 2, 2022 January 1, 2023 January 2, 2022 Net income $ 45,120 $ 36,228 $ 261,164 $ 244,157 Income tax provision 15,351 12,311 88,149 78,235 Interest expense, net 1,399 2,844 9,047 11,684 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 61,870 51,383 358,360 334,076 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 31,010 31,119 127,067 125,541 EBITDA $ 92,880 $ 82,502 $ 485,427 $ 459,617

