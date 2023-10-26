Company delivers 91st consecutive quarter of topline growth

Revenue growth of 18% year-over-year; Recurring revenue growth of 20% year-over-year

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $135.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $114.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting 18% growth.

Recurring revenue grew 20% from the third quarter of 2022.

Net income was $16.8 million or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to net income of $15.9 million or $0.43 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $0.75, compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $0.63 in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 increased 17% to $40.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2022.

“SPS Commerce’s third quarter performance reflects the ongoing investments in optimization and automation across the retail industry, and the role we play in helping our customers achieve operational efficiencies while scaling their businesses,” said Archie Black, Executive Chair of the Board. “I have had the privilege to work with and lead an exceptionally talented workforce and I’m proud that together we built a company that has consistently delivered exceptional results for our customers and shareholders, and I am confident SPS is positioned for continued success with Chad Collins at the helm.”

“I am thrilled to join SPS Commerce at such an important time for the company and the industry, and I want to thank the management team and the board for their trust in me to lead SPS in its next chapter of growth,” said Chad Collins, CEO of SPS Commerce. “As I engage with customers and spend time with SPS employees across the globe, I look forward to building relationships and reinforcing the culture that has established SPS as a successful organization with a very exciting future.”

“SPS continues to grow its global network, strengthening our competitive position and expanding our leadership across various industries,” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce. “I would like to welcome Chad to the SPS team and look forward to working together as we execute on SPS’ strategy to be the world’s retail network, and continue to deliver sustained, profitable growth.”

Guidance

Fourth Quarter 2023 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $142.2 million to $143.2 million.

Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.42, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37.7 million shares.

Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.67 to $0.69.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $40.5 million to $41.3 million.

Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $10.0 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $5.1 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $4.5 million.

Full Year 2023 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $534.2 million to $535.2 million, representing 18% to 19% growth over 2022.

Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.65 to $1.67, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37.5 million shares.

Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.77 to $2.79.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $156.2 to $157.0 million, representing 18% to 19% growth over 2022.

Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $46.1 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $19.0 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $15.6 million.

The forward-looking measures and the underlying assumptions involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary materially. The Company does not present a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and non-GAAP income per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is impractical to forecast certain items without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting, within a reasonable range, the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized.

Quarterly Conference Call

To access the call, please dial 1-833-816-1382, or outside the U.S. 1-412-317-0475 at least 15 minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. Please ask to join the SPS Commerce Q3 2023 conference call. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 115,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 91 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo and INFINITE RETAIL POWER are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, along with other SPS marks. Such marks may also be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, we provide investors with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and non-GAAP income per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to our management, Board of Directors, and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is also used for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to an investor as they are widely used in evaluating operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are used to measure operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. Investors should review the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, investment income or loss, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. In the three months ended September 30, 2023, other adjustments included the expense impact from acquisition-related employee severance costs. In the nine months ended September 30, 2023, other adjustments included the expense impacts from acquisition-related employee severance costs and disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software. Net income is the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin consists of Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Margin, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP Income Per Share Measure:

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, and the corresponding tax impacts of the adjustments to net income, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period. In the three months ended September 30, 2023, other adjustments included the expense impact from acquisition-related employee severance costs. In the nine months ended September 30, 2023, other adjustments included the expense impacts from acquisition-related employee severance costs and disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software. Net income per share, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period.

To quantify the tax effects, we recalculated income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments. The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management’s view of SPS Commerce’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world and our performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce’s future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands, except shares) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 178,702 $ 162,893 Short-term investments 60,628 51,412 Accounts receivable 48,218 42,501 Allowance for credit losses (3,077 ) (3,066 ) Accounts receivable, net 45,141 39,435 Deferred costs 59,525 52,755 Other assets 15,743 16,319 Total current assets 359,739 322,814 Property and equipment, net 36,209 35,458 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,315 9,170 Goodwill 252,045 197,284 Intangible assets, net 103,597 88,352 Other assets Deferred costs, non-current 19,521 17,424 Deferred income tax assets 6,805 227 Other assets, non-current 1,177 2,185 Total assets $ 787,408 $ 672,914 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,195 $ 11,256 Accrued compensation 41,474 30,235 Accrued expenses 8,900 7,451 Deferred revenue 71,853 57,423 Operating lease liabilities 4,449 4,277 Total current liabilities 132,871 110,642 Other liabilities Deferred revenue, non-current 6,849 4,771 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 10,563 13,009 Deferred income tax liabilities 10,281 7,419 Total liabilities 160,564 135,841 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock 39 38 Treasury Stock (128,892 ) (128,892 ) Additional paid-in capital 520,313 476,117 Retained earnings 240,034 193,221 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,650 ) (3,411 ) Total stockholders’ equity 626,844 537,073 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 787,408 $ 672,914

SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 135,661 $ 114,486 $ 391,945 $ 328,857 Cost of revenues 45,521 38,605 133,029 111,524 Gross profit 90,140 75,881 258,916 217,333 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 30,289 25,334 89,722 74,571 Research and development 13,558 11,135 39,438 33,268 General and administrative 21,906 16,724 64,275 49,390 Amortization of intangible assets 3,788 2,998 11,118 7,936 Total operating expenses 69,541 56,191 204,553 165,165 Income from operations 20,599 19,690 54,363 52,168 Other income (expense), net 1,702 (695 ) 4,859 (1,610 ) Income before income taxes 22,301 18,995 59,222 50,558 Income tax expense 5,459 3,132 12,409 11,339 Net income $ 16,842 $ 15,863 $ 46,813 $ 39,219 Net income per share Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.44 $ 1.28 $ 1.09 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.43 $ 1.25 $ 1.06 Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share Basic 36,728 36,093 36,584 36,104 Diluted 37,584 36,915 37,417 36,942

SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 46,813 $ 39,219 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities Deferred income taxes (11,906 ) (2,092 ) Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 13,964 11,983 Amortization of intangible assets 11,118 7,936 Provision for credit losses 4,004 2,889 Stock-based compensation 36,097 25,636 Other, net 1,711 43 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (8,800 ) (3,999 ) Deferred costs (7,543 ) (7,174 ) Other current and non-current assets 2,814 2,202 Accounts payable (5,289 ) 129 Accrued compensation 8,073 (4,388 ) Accrued expenses (169 ) (3,035 ) Deferred revenue 10,042 8,261 Operating leases (1,417 ) (1,127 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 99,512 76,483 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (15,467 ) (13,894 ) Purchases of investments (102,763 ) (134,276 ) Maturities of investments 95,000 132,500 Acquisition of business, net (70,218 ) (44,923 ) Net cash used in investing activities (93,448 ) (60,593 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchases of common stock — (42,700 ) Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 5,524 2,457 Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan activity 4,481 3,588 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 10,005 (36,655 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes (260 ) (557 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 15,809 (21,322 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 162,893 207,552 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 178,702 $ 186,230

SPS COMMERCE, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 16,842 $ 15,863 $ 46,813 $ 39,219 Income tax expense 5,459 3,132 12,409 11,339 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 4,675 4,169 13,964 11,983 Amortization of intangible assets 3,788 2,998 11,118 7,936 Stock-based compensation expense 11,436 7,960 36,097 25,636 Realized (gain) loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held (98 ) 1,151 (525 ) 2,010 Investment income (2,635 ) (586 ) (5,372 ) (806 ) Other 1,036 — 1,170 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,503 $ 34,687 $ 115,674 $ 97,317

Adjusted EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 135,661 $ 114,486 $ 391,945 $ 328,857 Net income 16,842 15,863 46,813 39,219 Margin 12 % 14 % 12 % 12 % Adjusted EBITDA 40,503 34,687 115,674 97,317 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30 % 30 % 30 % 30 %

Non-GAAP Income per Share Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 16,842 $ 15,863 $ 46,813 $ 39,219 Stock-based compensation expense 11,436 7,960 36,097 25,636 Amortization of intangible assets 3,788 2,998 11,118 7,936 Realized (gain) loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held (98 ) 1,151 (525 ) 2,010 Other 1,036 — 1,170 — Income tax effects of adjustments (4,981 ) (4,866 ) (16,089 ) (11,576 ) Non-GAAP income $ 28,023 $ 23,106 $ 78,584 $ 63,225 Shares used to compute net income and non-GAAP income per share Basic 36,728 36,093 36,584 36,104 Diluted 37,584 36,915 37,417 36,942 Net income per share, basic $ 0.46 $ 0.44 $ 1.28 $ 1.09 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, basic 0.30 0.20 0.86 0.66 Non-GAAP income per share, basic $ 0.76 $ 0.64 $ 2.14 $ 1.75 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.43 $ 1.25 $ 1.06 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, diluted 0.30 0.20 0.86 0.66 Non-GAAP income per share, diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.63 $ 2.11 $ 1.72

