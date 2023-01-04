MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced that management will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 11:45 AM E.T.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investors.spscommerce.com/events.cfm.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 105,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 87 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo, 1=INFINITY logo, AS THE NETWORK GROWS, SO DOES YOUR OPPORTUNITY, INFINITE RETAIL POWER, MASTERING THE RETAIL GAME and RSX are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. IN:FLUENCE, and others are further marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. These marks may be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

SPS-F

Contact:

Investor Relations

The Blueshirt Group

Irmina Blaszczyk

Lisa Laukkanen

SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com

415-217-4962