CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) announced today that it will deliver a presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors on March 22, 2023, at the Sidoti March Virtual Investor Conference. Representing the company will be Gene Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Carano, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The company’s presentation will begin at 1:00pm ET on March 22, 2023 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jpTJ86mETpW62s8B16Nw4w. SPX Technologies will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.

Conference materials and a link to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of SPX Technologies’ website www.spx.com. A replay of the webcast will be accessible on the website for approximately 90 days.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Technologies has approximately 3,300 employees in 15 countries. SPX Technologies is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.”

Investor and Media Contacts:

Paul Clegg, VP, Investor Relations and Communications

Garrett Roelofs, Assistant Manager, Investor Relations

Phone: 980-474-3806

E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com

Source: SPX Technologies, Inc.