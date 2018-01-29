SPYRUS, Inc. Provides Comprehensive Array of Security Product Solutions to Meet the Needs of Global Travelers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SPYRUS, Inc. today announced the immediate availability of SPYRUS® security products in support of the global workforce and travelers. Recent regulations have prohibited the carryon of laptops on certain international flights. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Directive 3340-049 “Border Search of Electronic Devices Containing Information” and similar regulations in other countries permit officials to seize laptops and mobile computing devices for further analysis. A traveling worker may have the laptop or mobile device out of commission for days or even weeks while officials perform their requisite forensic analyses. Sensitive information including personal information covered by numerous international regulations may be subject to compromise.

“SPYRUS solutions allow any organization to immediately meet the recently implemented DFARS Clause 252.204-7012 deadline for Safeguarding Covered Defense Information and Cyber Incident Reporting,” said Daniel E. Turissini, SPYRUS CTO. “The SPYRUS hardware roots of trust security solutions offer data protection assurance and continuity of operation at a cost-effective price point that will address your organization’s global traveler workforce on assignment for U.S. Government projects.”

The SPYRUS Systems Engineering team can quickly recommend a high assurance security solution based on your specific needs and use cases that will ensure the protection of your organization’s sensitive program information and data securely:

With sizes from 32 GB to 1 TB, SPYRUS Windows To Go and the Linux2Go USB 3.0 live drives provide for booting directly from the Windows To Go device and bypassing the host machine, while safeguarding the operating environments necessary with today’s mobile workforce. The global traveler can carry their secure drive in their pocket and plug into any personal or local company computer confident that no information can be transmitted or lost through potential malware attacks.



Securely sharing information from remote locations is made easy and secure with the SPYRUS Rosetta® NcryptNshare™ (RES) products Integrated with the Microsoft suite of productivity tools, including Office 365, you and your workforce will not have to be concerned about any data sharing transmission. The SPYRUS RES tools securely wrap all data, only accessible to the destination device and/or individual, so that the cloud or other unsecured communication paths can be used with the highest levels of confidence.

Made in USA, the SPYRUS products include industry’s most extensive lineup of Windows To Go and Linux2Go bootable live drives, hardware encrypted PocketVault P-3X USB 3.0, and Rosetta® Trusted Flash® microSDHC data storage. Each hardware product includes an embedded Rosetta HSM with smartcard and PKI support. A Microsoft [NASDAQ: MSFT] Gold Partner, SPYRUS supports the widest selection of certified Windows To Go products to meet different customer requirements with capacities up to 1 TB. Additionally, the NcryptNshare secure sharing and storage applications combined with the SPYRUS Enterprise Management System™ (SEMS) provides enterprise management, auditability, and control of the entire family of SPYRUS security products. If used with the secure USB storage device, the PocketVault P-3X, SEMS can also track the meta data that is stored on the device, meaning you will always know what data was on the device if it was lost or stolen, an extremely important feature for audit compliance.”

Adding the SEMS device management system, either on premise or SEMSaaS cloud-based management system, provides endpoint security management for enterprises deploying SPYRUS devices. Enterprise administration and control includes a central register, block/unblock, password reset, revoke, set policies such as expiration and approved computer list, audit, and “kill” of the deployed SPYRUS devices. SEMS features Active Directory integration, integration of approved computer lists to only allow which specific computing devices SPYRUS devices can operate on, helping to protect against data leakage, and support for globally distributed domains and privileges.

