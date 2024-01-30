The renowned and accomplished Jason B. Meyer, Jason Hoon Chang and Miguel Alcala join JP Energy Group, LLC

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JP 3E Holdings, Inc., formerly Spooz, Inc. (OTC: SPZI), engages Jason Meyer as Corporate Legal Partner. The company also introduces Jason Hoon Chang as President of JP Energy Group, LLC, wholly-owned subsidiary of JP 3E Holdings, Inc. Miguel Alcala will serve as Vice President for JP Energy Group, LLC.

Jason B. Meyer is an accomplished business lawyer, entrepreneur, consultant, educator, and Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP). Jason is the Founder and Principal Lawyer of Meyer Business Law, a boutique firm dedicated to the legal needs of businesses and entrepreneurs. Meyer Business Law has clients nationwide; it is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Jason is also the Founder and President of LeadGood LLC, a consulting firm that supports larger business organizations and institutions of higher education. LeadGood also produces compliance and ethics education and engagement. Previously, Jason founded and led a nationally accredited provider of innovative Continuing Legal Education; he was CLO and CECO for one of the first major providers of compliance e-learning (which was also the training partner of the FDA), and he ran the $50 million education business unit for the then-largest provider of ethics education. Jason earned his B.A. with high honors from Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs, and his law degree cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania. He is a Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional and a regular lecturer for the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics. He is also a member of BNI and the Chair of his town’s Economic Development Commission.

Jason Hoon Chang is the President of JP Energy Group, LLC. He is an ongoing professional providing expertise in the areas of Sugar ICUMSA45, Brazilian Chicken, and other commodities. Previously, Mr. Chang was a Verizon Small Business Executive where he was the recipient of the prestigious President’s Cabinet Winner Award in 2015 and a four-time awardee of the Winner Circle Winner Awards in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, exemplifying consistent excellence. Mr. Chang was distinguished as a top 5% performer in B2B sales within the Georgia/Alabama region, consistently surpassing sales expectations at Verizon each year. He remarkably achieved over 230% growth quota, showcasing an exceptional ability to drive substantial profit margins. Jason is a graduate from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Miguel Alcala is the Vice President of JP Energy Group, LLC. Mr. Alcala will oversee the sales strategy and the coordination of the transactions with our exit buyers to ensure contracts comply with customers’ requirements. Mr. Alcala’s expertise is particularly focused on critical segments, such as Chicken, Sugar, Soybeans, and metals, where his insightful review analysis significantly contributes to the success and integrity of JP3E’s operations. Mr. Alcala is a distinguished graduate from Universidad Autonoma del Caribe in Colombia, holding an Engineering Degree, as well as a prestigious Masters in Telecommunications Engineering from Universidad de Buenos Aires, Argentina. His academic background and expertise make him an ideal fit for the role of Vice President of Sales & Business Development at JP Energy.

“We are excited to welcome these gentlemen to our team as we move forward into our next phases of growth,” said John K. Park, Chairman and CEO of JP 3E Holdings, Inc., formerly Spooz, Inc.

About Spooz, Inc. (SPZI) now JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

Operating companies to supply the world with the vital needs of Eating, Energy, and Education (3E) which are essential needs for our everyday living and quality of life.

