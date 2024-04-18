“Squad” member Cori Bush called for “peace” and de-escalation in the Israel-Hamas war, as her hometown – St. Louis – recently ranked as the third “most dangerous” city in the United States.
A report released earlier this month from real estate company Norada listed Rep. Bush’s hometown as the third “most dangerous” city in the United States after analyzing FBI data.
Only Detroit and Baltimore were deemed more dangerous than S
