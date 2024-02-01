“Squad” Democrats Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo. and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. were the only two representatives who voted against a bill barring Hamas terrorists from entering the United States.
The bill, HR 6679, which was also called the “No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act,” expanded a U.S. ban on Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) officers to include all PLO members.
The bill, which was introduced by Rep. Tom McClintock,
