U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., offered an amendment to a bill in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent aid from going to Israel unless Hamas releases its hostages and a cease-fire was put in place, measures the terror group has repeatedly rejected.
The House Rules Committee refused to consider the measure and House lawmakers on Saturday showed overwhelming bipartisan support for a $26 billion foreign aid bill providing funding for Israel and humanitarian aid to
