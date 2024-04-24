A member of the far-left “Squad” survived a challenge from a centrist Democrat on Tuesday despite her sharp criticism of Israel that threatened her effort to win re-election in a district with a sizable Jewish community.

Rep. Summer Lee, a first-term congresswoman, will once again be the Democrat nominee to represent Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District, after defeating local councilwoman Bhavini Patel.

Lee’s victory follows that of fellow “Sq

[Read Full story at source]