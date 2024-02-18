Squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., encouraged residents in her district to vote “uncommitted” – instead of for President Biden – in the upcoming Democratic primary.

In a video shared by the Listen to Michigan campaign, Tlaib stood outside the Ford Civic Center in the city of Dearborn, reminding residents that early voting would be open until Saturday.

“It is important as you all know to not only march against the genocide, not only make sure that we&#

[Read Full story at source]