Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., paid her husband another $15,000 from her candidate committee this year even as she faces a Justice Department probe into her campaign spending, new filings show.
The progressive “Squad” member’s campaign made two $2,500 wage payments to her spouse, Cortney Merritts, each month between January 1 and March 29, according to documents submitted to the Federal Election Commission and released on Monday.
In total, the Bush campaign has now pa
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘Squad’ member under DOJ investigation is still paying her husband with campaign funds, filings show - April 19, 2024
- House Republicans excoriate Ilhan Omar suggesting Columbia University protests not ‘anti-Jewish’ - April 19, 2024
- Republicans accuse Biden, Schumer of emboldening Iran prior to attack on Israel - April 19, 2024