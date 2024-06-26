Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri is in the campaign spotlight, after the first member of the group of progressive and diverse House Democrats went down to defeat in a Democratic Party congressional primary.
Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York was soundly defeated by Westchester County executive George Latimer on Tuesday in a high-profile and divisive Democratic Party primary in New York’s 16th Congressional District.
Bowman has the dubious honor of becoming the first House member of
