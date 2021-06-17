Squadle Introduces Food Safety Platform for Grocery

Breaking News
Supports growing takeout and prepared meals business by providing operational compliance, food waste tracking, equipment calibration, and temperature management

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Squadle, a workflow automation company that enables multi-unit operators to simplify complex operations and streamline food safety, today announced Squadle for Grocery, an industry-specific offering that helps stores expand their prepared meals and takeout business. Squadle for Grocery delivers operational consistency across each store, with food waste tracking, equipment calibration, and temperature management.

Traditional grocery business is thriving and as a result operators are adding hybrid restaurants. According to NPD reports, in-store dining and take-out of prepared foods from grocers has grown nearly 30% since 2008, and more than 40 percent of Americans buy prepared foods from grocery stores. As a result, groceries are doubling down on the safety of their food prep processes and the quality of all perishable items.

Squadle for Grocery provides store managers and staff with greater transparency into such tasks as the creation of prepared meals or the freshness of any perishable or refrigerated food.

The fully customizable Squadle platform includes:

Digital Workflows — Enables groceries to fully digitize their paper-based manager playbooks, checklists, and compliance forms to ensure higher completion rates, leading to more efficient operations and better customer experiences. Digital checklists offer clear visibility into task completion and compliance for both managers and team members.

Shift Management — Operational compliance checklists include pre-shift checks, equipment calibrations, shift notes, and more. Managers can monitor compliance and completion rates through an online dashboard, mobile app, real-time alerts, and automated daily emails.

Remote Temperature Monitoring – Automating temperature records for walk-in freezers and refrigerators shaves hours off of employee schedules. Considering how important refrigeration is to ensuring food safety, both in the back of the house as well as on the floor, being able to oversee the temperatures of storage is key to a successful business.

Compliance Time Control — Groceries use Time as a Public Health Control (TPHC) for keeping food hot (135°F or above) or cold (41°F or below), like pizza by the slice, hot soup, or a salad bar. Squadle helps track and monitor the food once it is properly cooked or removed from a refrigerator to ensure it is not kept past its “throw away” time.

“With complex inventory that varies from perishable goods to poultry to ready-to-eat foods, Grocery stores need systems that can protect these items from foodborne illness, recall implications and other brand-damaging consequences,” said Charlie Piper, CEO and President, Squadle, Inc. “Squadle for Grocery helps both grocery managers and workers maintain a healthy and compliant environment that doesn’t damage the integrity and safety of the products.”

About Squadle
Squadle is a workflow automation company committed to delivering a flexible, user-friendly platform which enables multi-unit operators, convenience stores, and retailers to simplify complex operations and streamline food safety. By combining its proprietary digital checklists, patented sensor automation, and machine vision technology with its customer first approach, Squadle delivers intuitive, out-of-the-box ready products. Squadle Checklists™ has stored more than one billion records and completed tasks, while the ZeroTouch™ technology has measured over 40,000,000 bluetooth temperatures. Squadle’s customers operate tens of thousands of locations worldwide and include the largest and most respected brands in their industries. Learn more at www.squadle.com.

