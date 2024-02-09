Far-left “Squad” member Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., honored a radical Black activist and convicted murderer during a special project at a New York City middle school while serving as its principal before being elected to Congress, according to a YouTube video reviewed by Fox News Digital.
A 2014 video centered on Cornerstone Academy for Social Action Middle School’s (CASA) then-“Wall of Action” project shows Bowman praising various historical Black and Lat
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘Squad’s’ Jamaal Bowman honored radical Black activist, convicted murderer on middle school’s ‘Wall of Honor’ - February 9, 2024
- Biden ghostwriter escapes special counsel charges despite deleting evidence - February 9, 2024
- House Republicans in Iowa kick majority leader over budget issues - February 9, 2024