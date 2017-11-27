Squar Milner LLP and DZH Phillips LLP Combine to Form One of the Largest Accounting Firms in the West

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Squar Milner LLP, the largest Orange County based independent accounting firm, with over $77 million in revenue and 350 professionals and staff, is pleased to announce today, the successful combination with DZH Phillips, LLP. DZH Phillips, LLP is one of the largest firms in the Bay Area with $20 million in revenue and over 110 professionals and staff. It is also one of the largest majority-women owned firms. Squar Milner currently has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Encino, Silicon Valley, and the Cayman Islands. DZH Phillips has offices in San Francisco, Oakland, San Rafael, and San Mateo.

Squar Milner will be merging with DZH Phillips LLP effective January 1, 2018. Marking this occasion, DZH Phillips, LLP will retain the name Squar Milner, making it one of the top four firms based in California, top five firms based in the West, and one of the top 50 firms in the US.

Two months prior, Squar Milner merged in an accounting firm based in Silicon Valley. More significantly, the new firm will be one of the very few firms based in California to have substantial operations in both Southern and Northern California.

Welcoming the DZH Phillips team to Squar Milner, Steve Milner, Managing Partner, says, “We have worked for the last decade to establish ourselves as one of the preeminent firms based in California. We absolutely needed to have sizable operations in Northern California. We have a robust client base in technology who are obviously active in the Bay Area. We are very excited about our combination with DZH Phillips. They have a sophisticated client base, fantastic people, and great coverage of the Bay. We truly believe we are creating something wonderful and that there is something very special about a California firm.”

“We are very excited to combine with Squar Milner. We both have great teams and clients. The Squar Milner combination will give our people expanded opportunities to grow and provide our clients innovative and specialized resources and services,” says Lawrence B. Wood, Managing Partner of DZH Phillips LLP.

About Squar Milner

Squar Milner is one of the nation’s largest accounting firms as well as one of the largest independent accounting and advisory firms in California and in the West. Squar Milner has offices in Los Angeles, Newport Beach, San Diego, Encino, Silicon Valley and the Cayman Islands. Squar Milner was established in 1951.

Our financial and accounting professionals provide high-end tax, audit, accounting, and consulting services to closely held businesses and SEC companies, their owners, and middle-to-high net worth individuals. We also provide high quality consulting in connection with litigation support, bankruptcy and forensic accounting, financial planning, business management and CFO advisory services.

About DZH Phillips, LLP

DZH Phillips LLP is one of the largest majority women-owned accounting and advisory firms in the Bay Area, with offices in San Francisco, Oakland, San Rafael and San Mateo.

The firm provides a full range of accounting and audit services and maintains an extensive knowledge of tax strategies, audit best practices, forensics, wealth management and business advisory expertise to serve the needs of businesses, nonprofit organizations, families and individuals.

