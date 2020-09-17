Square One Farms Joins the Movement to Build the World’s Safest Food Supply Chain

Breaking News
Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Square One Farms is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, iTrade had previously offered the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier’s, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge to remove all barriers to adoption.

“We have a vision of prioritizing the safety, quality, and sustainability of our produce. Tracing our product back to our growers will allow us to deliver on all three of these things. With iTrade’s free software and hardware offer, it will make it easy for us to get our growers in remote regions up and running. We are excited to ensure the safety of our food to consumers and buyers alike with iTrade’s traceability suite,” comments Jason Ryan, VP of Operations Square One Farms.

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period. 

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Whether you’re a small, family farm or a large, enterprise operation, we want to make food safety and traceability accessible to everyone. We are happy to have Square One Farms join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain and grow their business in the process.”

Tim Ryan, the founder of Square One Farms, brings a passion defined by three decades of leadership in the fresh produce industry. His dedication is matched by the rich heritage of the fertile farm lands of México and Peru. As the industry goes through a time of innovation and modernization, Square One Farms is a perfect blend of past and future. They focus on the time-honored tradition of growing healthy, nutritious produce, while pioneering innovative farming techniques such as micro tunnels and hi-tech greenhouses to bring their product into the 21st century. They’re one team with one goal. Everyone at Square One Farms is fully committed to delivering the best product to their customers, as well as an unmatched level of safety, service and professionalism.

Suppliers interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ for more information about how traceability can help them grow their business.

