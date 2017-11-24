Breaking News
Home / Top News / Squire Announces Change to Capital Investment Policy

Squire Announces Change to Capital Investment Policy

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 18 mins ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Squire Mining Ltd. (“Squire” or the “Company”) (CSE:SQR) announces that in an effort to increase its potential return on funds held in cash or other short term interest bearing securities, the board of directors has approved a change to the Company’s capital investment policies to permit management to make investments from time to time in other publicly traded companies that management believe offer potentially superior returns on investment.  Potential investments may include, among other investments, private placements and/or market purchases in public companies listed in Canada and/or the United States and may involve investments across different sectors (i.e. mining, technology or otherwise).

The board of directors is currently developing a formal investment policy; however, it is anticipated that a maximum of 25% of the Company’s available cash on hand from time to time will be made available for this purpose. 

The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:                     
Kevin R. Hanson, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (604) 929-0900

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to, the Company’s capital investment policy and the potential for superior returns on investments. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets and lack of available capital.  There are no assurances that any investments made by the Company will generate a return on investment and could result in the loss of part or all of the Company’s invested capital.  Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.