Squire Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Change of Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Squire Mining Ltd. (CSE:SQR) – The Company has now completed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement announced on March 14, 2018, as amended May 4, 2018. The Company issued an additional 3,744,500 units (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $936,125. Each Unit consisted of one common share and one-half (1/2) of a share purchase warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of C$0.50 for a period of two years. The Company completed an initial tranche of 9,430,000 Units for gross proceeds of $2,357,500 on May 16, 2018 for a total combined offering of 13,174,500 Units or $3,293,625 (the “Offering”). The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for the purposes disclosed on March 14, 2018.

Finder’s fees totaling $180,600 cash, 115,815 Units and 838,215 finder’s warrants were paid to certain arm’s length finders in connection with the Offering. Each finder’s warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at C$0.50 for a period of two years.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issue thereof.

The Company also announces that Tibor Gajdics has stepped down as Chairman of the Company and Simon Moore has been appointed as Executive Chairman, in addition to his current role as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gajdics remains a valuable member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

For further information contact:

Simon Moore, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 929 – 0900

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the proposed use of proceeds from the Offering. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, risks related to chip design and development, technological change, obsolescence and the marketability of any chips developed by the Company, risks related to mineral exploration and the actual results of the Company’s exploration programs. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking information. There are no assurances that the Company will successfully complete the design and development of a marketable ASIC chip as announced on March 14, 2018 or raise the necessary funding to complete same. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

