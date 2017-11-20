Squire Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Squire Mining Ltd. (“Squire” or the “Company”) (CSE:SQR) announces a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the “Financing”). Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.08, exercisable for a period of two years from the date of grant. The net proceeds of the Financing will be used for, among other things, general corporate and working capital purposes and to investigate new business opportunities and to fill key executive roles.

The Company may pay finder’s fees in connection with the Financing in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

For further information contact: Kevin R. Hanson, Chief Financial Officer Telephone: (604) 929-0900

