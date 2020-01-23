SR Instruments Renews Exclusivity with Microban International for Antimicrobial Product Protection on SR Scales

Breaking News
Wide Range of Professional Medical Scales Come Standard with Microban® Technology

TONAWANDA, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SR Instruments, a leading manufacturer of purpose-built scales for hospitals, medical centers, and long-term care facilities, announced today that it has renewed its exclusivity agreement with Microban International, Ltd. The agreement enables SR Instruments to remain the only professional medical scale manufacturer to incorporate Microban SilverShield® technology into its flagship product line, SR Scales.

SR Scales with Microban technology provide added protection against the growth of bacteria on the scales and is included as a standard feature across the product line. This includes antimicrobial protection on all surface areas of the company’s stand-on, wheelchair, wall mount, and pediatric scales. SR Scales infused with Microban do not replace existing cleaning practices at medical facilities, but rather complement existing cleaning protocols.

“We are very excited to continue our exclusive partnership with Microban International,” said John Eberle, manufacturing manager at SR Instruments. “Our customers know that when they want to replace scales throughout their facilities, they can choose from SR Scales with the largest selection of antimicrobial protected scales on the market.”

“SR Scales infused with Microban present a compelling solution for medical professionals seeking to acquire antimicrobial product protection on medical devices, in this case scales,” said Eric Blaeser, director, business development, North America for Microban International. “We are thrilled to continue supporting SR Instruments and their unique application of our technology into their products.”

Online Resources
Medical professionals needing more information on SR Scales infused with Microban can reference the following online resources:

  • Video on SR Scales’ antimicrobial scales: bit.ly/SR-Scales-Antimicrobial
  • White Paper – the Next Generation of Silver Technology: bit.ly/Microban-WP
  • Video: New pediatric scale with antimicrobial product protection: bit.ly/SR-Scales-SR635i
  • Microban antimicrobial technology: https://microban.com/sr-scales

About Microban International, Ltd (www.microban.com)
Microban International is the global leader in antimicrobial additives and odor solutions. Microban has more than 250 partners around the world who produce more than 1,000 products treated with Microban protection. Microban technologies are seamlessly integrated into products during the manufacturing process or applied topically.

About SR Instruments, Inc. (www.srinstruments.com)
SR Instruments is a manufacturer of purpose-built medical scales as well as OEM and ODM solutions that address critical weighing requirements for multiple industries. The company’s flagship product line, SR Scales, provides highly-accurate weighing systems for hospitals, medical facilities, and long-term care centers. Additional markets served by for SR Scales include veterinary, zoological, aquariums, and waterparks. SR Instruments is headquartered in the greater Buffalo, NY region. The company manages the complete process of customizing scales and weighing systems, from initial design concepts to prototyping and final production.

Media Contacts:
Will Smith
Director, Marketing & Business Development
SR Instruments
[email protected] 

