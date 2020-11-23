SR Scales Expands Touchless Weighing Options

Stand-on Scales Feature Always-on Power Supply and Microban® Antimicrobial Product Protection

TONAWANDA, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SR Instruments, a leading manufacturer of purpose-built scales for hospitals, medical centers, and long-term care facilities, announced that its flagship product line, SR Scales, has expanded its number of touchless scales.

Three of SR Scales’ popular DC-only powered scales now support both AC and battery power. This new feature enables the scales to be located in a stationary area, plugged in, and ready to instantly display a patient’s weight. Compared to the battery-only versions of the scales, the new touchless option means that medical personnel do not need to touch the scale’s display to activate its operation when taking a patient’s weight. The new AC upgrades are available on the following models:

SR555i-AC

SR585i-AC

SR755i-AC

This brings to a total of five SR stand-on scales that feature touchless weighing. Other SR Scales’ floor models that already have touchless weighing include the SR411i and the SR416i.

Besides touchless weighing, SR Scales are the only medical scales that contain Microban antimicrobial product protection. SR Scales with Microban technology provide added protection against the growth of bacteria on the scales. Touchless weighing and antimicrobial product protection are a powerful combination for hospital purchasing managers considering new or replacement scales. SR Scales infused with Microban do not replace existing cleaning practices at medical facilities, but rather complement existing cleaning protocols.

Online resources

Hospital supply chain managers needing more information can access the following information:

SR Scales Touchless weighing: https://bit.ly/SR-Touchless-Medical-Scales

Video on SR Scales infused with Microban technology: http://bit.ly/SR-Scales-Antimicrobial

PowerPoint Overview of SR Scales: https://bit.ly/SR-Scales-2020-Overview

About SR Instruments, Inc. (www.srinstruments.com)

SR Instruments is a manufacturer of purpose-built medical scales as well as OEM and ODM solutions that address critical weighing requirements for multiple industries. The company’s flagship product line, SR Scales, provides highly accurate weighing systems for hospitals, medical facilities, and long-term care centers. Additional markets for SR Scales’ weighing solutions include veterinary, zoological, aquariums, and waterparks. SR Instruments is headquartered in the greater Buffalo, NY region. The company manages the complete process of customizing scales and weighing systems, from initial design concepts to prototyping and final production.

