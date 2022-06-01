SRAX to Host Full Year Earnings Conference Call on Monday, June 6th, 2022

Breaking News
LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, will announce Q4 and Full Year earnings for 2021 this Monday, June 6th, 2022.

Conference Call:

SRAX’s Founder and CEO Christopher Miglino, and CFO Michael Malone will provide an operational and financial summary for Full Year 2021 on a video call, with a live question and answer session, on Monday, June 6th, at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.

To register for the live webcast and view the presentation, please sign up here: https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=b431d84a-22ca-475f-bd11-be0df096edb0

To access the conference by phone:

Dial in: +1 346-248-7799

Meeting ID: 92139622922

Passcode: 432792

SRAX was previously delayed from filing its 10-K due to accounting matters related to its former subsidiary. These matters have since been resolved and the company will proceed with filing the 10-K this upcoming week.

This delay caused further filing delays, and as a result, SRAX received a customary notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that because the Company has not yet filed its Form 10-Q, the Company is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq. Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has until June 20, 2022 to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 days from the prescribed due date for filing the Form 10-Q to regain compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company’s plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel. The Company is working diligently to file its Form 10-Q as soon as possible

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek” or “will.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

