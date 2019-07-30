Breaking News
Sri Aiyaswamy, CEO of Strataserv, announces Supplemental Staffing in health care.

Sri Aiyaswamy | Supplemental Staffing

San Jose, CA, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sri Aiyaswamy is thrilled to announce Supplemental Staffing in health care professions. Many health care organizations lack the personnel resources to effectively deal with issues such as seasonal volume swings, vacations, illness, and other similar issues. As a result, hospitals and other large healthcare organizations and institutions supplement their staff with outside staffers.

Supplemental staffing allows organizations to frequently and effectively adjust their staff sizes to apply to the seasonal necessities. Allowing them to worry less about their staff and put more time into helping patients more productively. A stress-free, reliable staff can change the way any workplace functions. 

When trying to identify the ‘best’ candidates to work with, subjectivity is expected and needed. Though some characteristics can help an organization stand out. Established agencies with good wages and a variety of work locations must be considered before smaller, more novice companies. Employee benefits and available support personnel are also important, both to Sri Aiyaswamy and the supplemental staff. 

Our Supplemental Staffing in health care works with personnel working as: registered nurses, licensed practical/vocational nurses, certified nursing assistants, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, respiratory therapists, medical social workers, pharmacists and professionals in the fields of rehabilitation, physician practice, radiology/imaging, medical administration, scientific or laboratory practice, and health information management.

Sri Aiyaswamy’s website has set up to reach her for more information.

