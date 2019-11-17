Sri Lanka strongman Rajapaksa set to become president after rival concedes defeat

Sri Lanka’s former wartime defense chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa was set to become president after his main rival conceded defeat on Sunday in an election that came months after bombings by Islamist militants threw the country into turmoil.
