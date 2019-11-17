Sri Lanka’s Premadasa accepts defeat at presidential poll; steps down from party position

Sri Lanka’s ruling party presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa on Sunday accepted defeat in the presidential poll and congratulated his rival former wartime defense chief, Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong protesters shoot arrows, hurl petrol bombs in campus clash - November 17, 2019
- Hong Kong police say media officer hit by arrow in standoff with protesters - November 17, 2019
- Saudi Aramco IPO set to value company up to $1.7 trillion - November 17, 2019