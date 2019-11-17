Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa in close fight for president, early vote count shows

Sri Lanka’s former wartime defense chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa was locked in a close fight with his main rival in a presidential election months after deadly militant attacks in the island, early results showed on Sunday.
