Sridevi Aiyaswamy and innovative machine learning, AI and analytics consulting

May 19, 2020

Sri Aiyaswamy of Strataserv

San Francisco, CA, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sridevi Aiyaswamy is thrilled to announce innovative machine learning, AI and analytics consulting. We will offer a unique blend of data engineering, business problem solving, statistical analysis, and technical deployment services for businesses in all industries.

Data science is a multidisciplinary blend of data inference, algorithm development, and technology in order to solve analytically complex problems. There are troves of raw information, streaming in and stored in enterprise data warehouses. Much to learn by mining it. Advanced capabilities we can build with it. Data science is ultimately about using this data in creative ways to generate business value

Staffing any group is a challenge, but the complexities and mathematical rigor of data science means that properly gauging a prospective candidate’s qualifications becomes even more difficult. The best people for the job aren’t always the best at marketing their own skills, and hiring managers are generally interested in top performers, not top marketers. Here at Strataserv, we would vet candidates based on their working knowledge which would be the number one priority.

With backgrounds in diverse fields such as physics, math, operations research, social and life sciences, and engineering, Sri Aiyaswamy and her team will generate creative solutions that combine industry best practices with innovative ideas. We will make sure you understand what we are building and why, so you have the confidence to rely on the tools we help you create.

CONTACT: [email protected]
