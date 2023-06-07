Five Industry Veterans Join the SRS Team

Dallas, TX, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SRS Real Estate Partners today announced the acquisition of Meridian Retail Group, a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Tampa, Florida, providing advisory services to retail, restaurant and entertainment clients.

This acquisition significantly expands SRS’ footprint in Florida with the addition of five new team members. Meridian co-founders John Fahey and Tyler McRae are joining SRS as Senior Vice Presidents and Market Leaders. Fahey and McRae will lead the Tampa office along with SRS Executive Vice President and Managing Principal John Artope.

“SRS continues to invest in our business and expand throughout the country as we see accretive opportunities,” said Chris Maguire, SRS Real Estate Partners CEO and Chairman of the Board. “Given the tremendous growth and activity in the Tampa market, I’m excited to welcome this group to our dynamic Florida team.”

Fahey brings more than 20 years of experience in commercial real estate brokerage, development, and capital markets, working on projects with a cumulative value exceeding $800 million. Prior to Meridian, Fahey was a founding partner at Calusa Asset Partners where he focused on retail and restaurant site selection and development.

“After several years of working collaboratively with SRS, it was apparent that we had a shared ideology, culture, and passion for retail real estate,” said Fahey. “Due to the high demand in our market, we felt the timing was right for Meridian to join forces with SRS, the largest retail-focused firm in the country. Our clients will benefit from the SRS national platform and industry experts while we bring additional local market knowledge.”

McRae is a commercial real estate veteran who has spent more than 15 years working with retailers, landlords, developers, and investors around the country. He helped grow a South Florida boutique real estate firm into a multi-market, regional company with more than $1 billion in annual sales and was a partner at Calusa Asset Partners prior to co-founding Meridian.

“In addition to SRS’ national network of brokers, their research and technology platform is an incredible benefit for our clients,” said McRae.

Grant Burt, Caroline Connelly and Jacob Rasnick are also joining SRS from Meridian to focus on tenant representation and leasing for retail clients. Burt, a senior associate, has five years of commercial real estate experience with Meridian and Colliers. Connelly joins SRS as an associate, bringing three years of commercial real estate experience and a background in finance and strong analytical skills to the team. Rasnick, also an associate, started his career in real estate development with RMC Property Group before joining Meridian in 2021.

About SRS Real Estate Partners

Founded in 1986, SRS Real Estate Partners is building upon its retail foundation to provide extensive commercial real estate solutions to tenants, owners, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, with more than 28 offices in the U.S., SRS has grown into one of the industry’s most influential and respected leaders. Our commitment to excellence is strengthened by our Guarantee of Value and our success is measured in the achievement of our clients’ objectives, satisfaction, and trust. For more information, please visit srsre.com.

