SRS Industrial Atlanta Team Chip Watson, Michelle Scheffler, Paige Purinton, Olivia Diaz and Charles Williams join SRS Real Estate Partners.

David Pinsel, SRS Industrial Southern California David Pinsel joins SRS Industrial as Managing Principal and Market Leader in Southern California.

Dallas, TX, United States, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SRS Real Estate Partners today announced a significant nationwide expansion of SRS Industrial with the hiring of six industrial real estate veterans in the key markets of Atlanta and Southern California’s Inland Empire.

SRS Industrial was formed in April 2022 when Managing Principal Brant Landry and a team of industrial specialists joined SRS to help the firm expand on its retail foundation and offer more extensive commercial real estate solutions to tenants, owners and investors.

“In just a little over a year, SRS Industrial has cemented themselves as leaders in this critical sector of commercial real estate with a client-centric, value-driven approach to tenant advisory and owner services,” said Chris Maguire, SRS CEO and Chairman of the Board. “We are pleased to announce the pivotal expansion of this team into two of the top five industrial markets in the country, and we’re actively pursuing further expansion to other key markets.”

The new industrial team in Atlanta includes Managing Principal Chip Watson, Vice President Michelle Scheffler, Senior Associate Olivia Diaz, Associate Charles Williams, and Client Services Coordinator Paige Purinton, who are joining SRS from Avison Young.

Watson has more than 20 years of industrial experience, most recently as a Principal at Avison Young. His expertise includes build-to-suits, manufacturing facilities, food processing plants, transportation hubs, third-party logistics and supply chains. Scheffler brings 20 years of real estate experience with a diverse background in research, retail and industrial. Prior to Avison Young, Scheffler worked for Cushman & Wakefield in Dallas and also spent more than 10 years in the real estate sector of the restaurant industry.

As Managing Principal and Market Leader, David Pinsel will lead industrial efforts for SRS on the West Coast. He is joining SRS in Southern California from DFP Real Estate Company where he specialized in acquisitions, dispositions, capital markets, and leasing and development of industrial, office and multifamily properties. Pinsel’s 20 years in commercial real estate include leadership roles with Colliers in North Texas and California’s Inland Empire.

The SRS Industrial team works directly with retailers, distributors and manufacturing companies to support their evolving needs for industrial space, while also serving more traditional industrial clients through tenant and owner services, capital markets, and development services. The team has logged more than 1,000 transactions totaling $92.8 billion in transaction value.

“SRS Industrial aspires to be a leading national industrial service firm, and the addition of these top professionals is a key step,” said Landry. “Further short-term expansion efforts will focus on Austin, Chicago and New Jersey to round out the top five industrial markets in the country, and our longer-term focus is on other top industrial markets like Houston, Denver, Phoenix, and South Florida.”

About SRS Real Estate Partners

Founded in 1986, SRS Real Estate Partners is building upon its retail foundation to provide extensive commercial real estate solutions to tenants, owners, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, with more than 28 offices in the U.S., SRS has grown into one of the industry’s most influential and respected leaders. Our commitment to excellence is strengthened by our Guarantee of Value and our success is measured in the achievement of our clients’ objectives, satisfaction, and trust. For more information, please visit srsre.com.

###

Attachments

SRS Industrial Atlanta Team

David Pinsel, SRS Industrial Southern California

CONTACT: Tracy Cobb SRS Real Estate Partners 2145618824 tracy.cobb@srsre.com