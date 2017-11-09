SRV to build Finland’s first Marriott hotel in Tampere

Breaking News
Espoo, Finland, 2017-11-09 09:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
SRV and Keva have signed a contractor agreement on the construction of Finland’s first Marriott hotel in Tampere. The hotel project, developed by SRV, will rise at the corner of Yliopistonkatu and Kalevantie, next to the main entrance of Tampere Hall concert and congress centre. The final contract price will not be published.

In a meeting held on 6 November, the City Board of Tampere decided on the sale of a site to Keva on behalf of a company to be founded. The site has an area of 4,213 square metres and the building right totals 8,300 square metres of floor area. The city plan for the plot was adopted in 2015.

“Finland’s first Marriot hotel, to be built in Tampere, will be project of locally significant size. It is a delight to be able once again to build a hotel in a prominent location in Tampere city centre. The idea of a hotel adjacent to Tampere Hall has been pending for a long time, as Tampere has a growing need for quality accommodation and congress services. The new hotel will be an 11-storey, 229-room development, sitting in an urban environment and naturally integrated with Tampere Hall,” says SRV’s Henri Sulankivi, Regional Director, Pirkanmaa. 

The hotel project developed from a site allocation competition held by the City of Tampere in 2013, which sought to find an architecturally high-quality solution for the construction of a hotel adjacent to Tampere Hall. SRV, Marriott and ALA Architects won the competition with their proposal in 2014. Since the competition win, the project has been developed in cooperation with partners. Earlier this year, Keva joined the group as an investor and as the future owner of the hotel and the hotel site.

Construction of the hotel is due to begin in early summer 2018. Overall, the hotel is expected to be completed in autumn 2019. ALA Architects are responsible for the architectural design of the new hotel.

 

