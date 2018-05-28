SRV to construct Jokirinne Learning Centre in Kirkkonummi as a lifecycle project

Breaking News
SRV GROUP PLC     INVESTOR NEWS     28 MAY 2018 AT 6.00 PM

The Municipality of Kirkkonummi has chosen SRV to construct the Jokirinne Learning Centre in the Vesitorninmäki district of Kirkkonummi. SRV will take end-to-end responsibility for the project, which is worth a total of about EUR 40 million. The service agreement that has now been signed also covers lifecycle responsibility for the learning centre for 10 years. A new school building will replace the current premises used by the Kirkkoharju School and Finnsbacka Daycare.

“The Jokirinne Learning Centre is an important project for us. We have extensive and lengthy expertise in end-to-end construction projects, in everything from planning, design and construction to overall property functionality. Being selected to build the Jokirinne Learning Centre perfectly complements our strategic aim to expand our construction services offering into lifecycle contracting,” says Unit Director Saku Kosonen.

The learning centre will house a total of 1,100 pupils in grades 1–9 and 240 children in daycare. It will also feature a sports hall with a stand, enabling it to host national-level matches in sports such as floorball and volleyball.

 “We have already successfully built other educational premises, such as the Opinmäki campus in Suurpelto, Espoo and the Liipola School in Lahti, and are currently building schools in places such as Jätkäsaari and Lauttasaari, Helsinki and Masku. The Jokirinne Learning Centre is a great addition to this list,” says Kosonen.

Construction of the learning centre will begin with earthworks in autumn 2018, and the centre is scheduled for completion by the end of 2020.

