FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – SS Innovations International, Inc. (the “Company” or “SS Innovations”) (OTC: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, today announced that it presented at the MoneyShow Virtual Expo for Accredited Investors held on June 6-7, 2023.

Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SS Innovations, and a pioneer in robotic cardiothoracic surgery, gave a presentation introducing the Company’s flagship SSI Mantra surgical robotic system. The innovative system is currently being utilized to perform successfully in a wide array of surgical specialties including Cardiovascular, Thoracic, Head and Neck, Gynecology, Urology, General Surgery, and very complex robotic cancer operations. To date, more than 200 surgeries and 35 different types of surgical procedures across every specialty have been performed using the SSi Mantra system. Global demand is growing for surgical robots which allow surgeons to perform complex surgery with more precision and smaller incisions, leading to less pain, minimal blood loss, reduced risk of infection and faster recovery.

The presentation is now available for viewing at The Progression of Surgical Robotics Introducing the SSi Mantra System.mp4 – Google Drive or on YouTube at The Progression of Surgical Robotics Introducing the SSi Mantra System – YouTube

