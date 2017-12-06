Helsinki, Finland, 2017-12-06 08:20 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



SSH Communications Security enters into a patent cross license agreement with balancing payment to SSH

SSH Communications Security Corporation announces that it has entered into a patent cross license agreement with a global technology company including a one-time license fee payment of 2.1 M EUR paid to SSH.

According to the agreements between SSH and Clausal Computing Ltd., reported in the Annual Report 2015 (Related Party Transactions), SSH will pay to Clausal Computing Ltd. 462.000 EUR of the license revenue as a royalty fee. Therefore, SSH’s share of this patent cross license agreement is 1.638.000 EUR. This will be visible in SSH Q4 2017 result.

“This first patent license agreement, we now signed is a key milestone in our patent licensing efforts”, said SSH VP, Intellectual Property Erkki Yli-Juuti. “We believe that this will have a positive impact on executing licensing agreements also with other companies”.

As disclosed earlier, SSH has pending patent litigations against Sony in Germany and UK. This new patent cross license agreement does not have any direct impact to those litigations. SSH has reported on the progress of these cases separately, and will continue this method by reporting on any significant developments, as soon as new information becomes available.

Helsinki, 6 December 2017

SSH Communications Security Corporation

Kaisa Olkkonen

CEO

