NEW ORLEANS, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 17, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against SSR Mining Inc. (NasdaqGS: SSRM), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 23, 2022 and February 27, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado.

About the Lawsuit

SSR and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company materially overstated its commitment to safety and the efficacy of its safety measures; (ii) it engaged in unsafe mining practices which were reasonably likely to result in a mining disaster; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

The case is Akhras v. SSR Mining Inc., et al., 24-cv-739.

