SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) investors are facing mounting losses after a series of negative developments, culminating in a securities class action lawsuit.

The Denver-based precious metals producer’s stock price has plummeted nearly 55% since mid-February following a devastating landslide at its gold mine in eastern Turkey. On Feb. 13, 2024, a significant slip occurred from the heap leach pad with an estimated 18-20 million tonnes sliding into Sabirli Valley and the Manganese Pit. The landslide resulted in the disappearance of nine miners and raised concerns about environmental contamination from the mine’s storage of cyanide and other chemicals.

In the aftermath, SSR has suspended operations at the Çöpler mine and is facing investigations by Turkish regulators. The Turkish government also insists that SSR Mining will pay for the clean-up costs of the accident. Additionally, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Alison White, abruptly departed on Mar. 8, 2024, further unsettling investors.

A securities class action lawsuit has been filed against SSR and its senior management on behalf of investors who purchased company stock between Feb. 23, 2022, and Feb. 27, 2024. The lawsuit alleges that SSR misled investors by overstating its commitment to safety protocols and engaging in unsafe mining practices that increased the risk of a disaster.

“We’re investigating whether the devastating landslide at the Çöpler Mine may have been a materialization of the risk presented by potentially unsafe core mining operations,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

