SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) publicly traded securities between February 23, 2022 and February 27, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until May 17, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the SSR Mining class action lawsuit. Captioned Akhras v. SSR Mining Inc., No. 1:24-cv-00739 (D. Colo.), the SSR Mining class action lawsuit charges SSR Mining and certain of SSR Mining’s top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the SSR Mining class action lawsuit

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-ssr-mining-inc-class-action-lawsuit-ssrm.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected]. Lead plaintiff motions for the SSR Mining class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than May 17, 2024.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: SSR Mining is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties.

The SSR Mining class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants materially overstated SSR Mining’s commitment to safety and the efficacy of its safety measures; and (ii) SSR Mining engaged in unsafe mining practices which were reasonably likely to result in a mining disaster.

The SSR Mining class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 13, 2024, SSR Mining announced it would suspend operations at its Copler mine “as a result of a large slip on the heap leach pad.” The complaint further alleges that on the same day, Reuters published an article titled “SSR Mining halts gold production in Turkey after landslide, shares tank,” which further stated that “SSR Mining on Tuesday suspended production at a mine in eastern Turkey after a landslide, which left at least nine miners missing.” On this news, the price of SSR Mining stock fell nearly 54%, according to the complaint.

The complaint further alleges that on February 18, 2024, SSR Mining disclosed that it “acknowledge[s] that several of our team members are facing charges in relation to the recent incident.” On this news, the price of SSR Mining stock fell more than 8% over two trading sessions, according to the complaint.

Then, on February 27, 2024, according to the complaint, SSR Mining’s Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, defendant Rodney P. Antal stated that “[s]ix personnel are being detained and are facing charges in relation to the incident and we’re ensuring they receive the necessary support while respecting the Turkish legal process.” Defendant Antal further disclosed that “the Copler incident will have an impact on our financial results in 2024,” the complaint further alleges. On this news, the price of SSR Mining stock fell nearly 8%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired SSR Mining publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the SSR Mining class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the SSR Mining class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the SSR Mining class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the SSR Mining class action lawsuit.

Robbins Geller is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases.

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

