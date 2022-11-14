St. Augustine, FL 32084, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The holiday season in the Nation’s Oldest City, St. Augustine begins when Nights of Lights flips-on this Saturday, November 19. And there is even more for which to be grateful this year for the businesses and residents who have repeatedly bounced back after a challenging storm season.

Florida’s Historic Coast was flooded by Hurricane Ian in late September and followed by Tropical Storm Nicole just last Thursday, November 10.

While there was some coastline erosion and flooding in both storms, the waters receded quickly, and residents and the business community immediately got to work to reopen and return to business as usual.

“We reopened on Saturday with all but one exhibits intact…we thank our grounds crew and everyone who helped us to quickly and safely reopen the park,” said John Fraser, owner of Ponce de Leon’s Fountain of Youth Archeological Park.

Charlie Robles, General Manager, The Collector Luxury Inn and Gardens said, “I will never cease to be amazed at the resiliency of St. Augustine. Within 24 hours after Nicole, the local hotels, shops and restaurants were up and running as if there was no storm at all!”

In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Nicole, the City of St. Augustine worked quickly clearing debris and checking lights to ensure all was safe and ready to go for the 29th Annual Nights of Lights Light up Night! which will take place on Saturday, November 19 at 6 p.m. Nights of Lights lasts through the end of January.

“With support from Heath Electric and Angels in the Architecture, city staff will have worked hundreds of man hours to re-hang and rewire the Plaza in preparation for Light-Up Night and the kickoff to Nights of Lights,” said Melissa Wissel, Communications Director for the City of St. Augustine.

Nights of Lights has been listed among the top 10 holiday light displays in the world by National Geographic. During this festival of lights, downtown St. Augustine glows with holiday magic – from the ground to the rooftops, millions of tiny white lights create a festive holiday season atmosphere in the Nation’s Oldest City, and it’s free of charge.

“We are grateful for the actions of the businesses and the city and county governments following the storm to make our destination ready for the Holiday Season,” said Richard Goldman, President & CEO of St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau.

Nearly all tourism businesses on Florida’s Historic Coast are fully operational. To make planning for visits to Florida’s Historic Coast, the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau has published a list of open businesses. All scheduled events on Florida’s Historic Coast are also on track to take place.

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches.

