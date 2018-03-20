St. Baldrick’s Foundation to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

ADVISORY, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

What:

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

To raise awareness about the critical need to find childhood cancer research and to recognize the thousands of volunteers going bald this month at St. Baldrick’s head-shaving events, Bill Hogan, Chief Revenue Officer at SecurityScorecard and board member of St. Baldrick’s Foundation, will ring the Opening Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Wednesday, March 21, 2018 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

St. Baldrick’s Foundation Media Contact:

Traci Shirk

951.966.7945

[email protected]

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

[email protected]

About St. Baldrick’s Foundation

As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation believes that kids are special and deserve to be treated that way. St. Baldrick’s is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer by funding some of the most brilliant childhood cancer research experts who are working to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. Kids need treatments as unique as they are –and that starts with funding research just for them. Join us at StBaldricks.org to help support the best cancer treatments for kids.

About SecurityScorecard

SecurityScorecard helps enterprises gain operational command of their security posture and the security posture of their third-parties through continuous, non-intrusive monitoring. The company’s approach to security focuses on identifying vulnerabilities from an outside-in perspective, the same way a hacker would. For more information, please visit www.securityscorecard.com.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

