Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / St Barts to re-open its borders to vacationers on June 9

St Barts to re-open its borders to vacationers on June 9

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

The island welcomes fully vaccinated visitors

St Barthelemy, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nils Dufau, the President of the St Barths Tourism Committee announced a plan today to re-open the island’s borders to residents of the US and most other countries, effective June 9, 2021.

 

US Residents will be allowed to enter St Barts if they meet these two conditions:

 

  1. Provide proof of being fully vaccinated
  2. Provide a negative test result from a PCR test taken no more than three full days prior to arrival (Rapid Antigen tests will also be accepted, from tests no more than two full days prior to arrival)

 

For Residents of the UK & European Union

 UK & European Unions residents only require a PCR test with 72 hour prior to arrival or Rapid Anti-gen test 48 hours prior to arrival

 

Villa rental agencies and hotels are tasked by the local government with collecting this proof of vaccination from their clients prior to arrival to verify that they meet the requirements for entry. Once a traveler arrives on St Barts they can move about freely, with no restrictions. Villa rental specialist WIMCO has summarized the requirements for entry in its St Barts travel bog.

 

CDC Lowers St Barts Travel Risk advisory from Level 4 to Level 1, June 7, 2021

In related news, As the COVID-19 situation evolves, the CDC is monitoring COVID-19 risk in destinations around the world and making travel recommendations. On June 7 the  CDC issued new guidance on St Barts on June 7, reclassifying it as a level one – the lowest level of risk.

 

Where to Stay in St Barts

Those visiting St Barts this summer would do well to consider renting a private villa. With spacious open-air living areas, fully equipped kitchens and private pools, travelers vacationing for the first time since the pandemic started might find staying private villa the most comfortable option.  WIMCO Villas, which has operated in St. Barths for over thirty-five years, confirms that all 360 private villas it represents on the island are open and available to rent.

 

Most of the top restaurants on the island are open for business this summer including popular beach spots like Nikki Beach, Shellona, Lil Rock and Pearl Beach. For dinner, travelers have a wealth of options including Mayas, Tamarin, Black Ginger, Isola, Ociela and many more. Those seeking after dinner excitement will love Bagatelle, Baz Baz, Modjo and The Sky Bar. 

 

“Life on the island has returned to normal,” added WIMCO president Stiles Bennet. “the Island’s highly regarded restaurants are open without restriction, and boutiques in Gustavia and St Jean are operating as usual.”

 

In tandem with renting private villas, from its office on St Barts WIMCO also offers 24/7 concierge service to its clients. Families can feel secure knowing that WIMCO will outfit a villa in advance to make the arrival day less stressful. Their local WIMCO concierge team will provision a villa,  deliver take-out, as well as arrange private chefs, whether for seated meals, or to prep for easy self-assembly.

 

 

About WIMCO Villas

 

Recently voted one of the “Top Three” villa rental companies in the world by the readers of Condé Nast

Traveler magazine, and featured in the New York Times, and on the Today Show, WIMCO offers a selective and personally visited collection of private villas in the Caribbean and Europe. Well-traveled Villa Specialists match clients with the right villa for their preferences and needs, and then arrange every aspect of their trip, including: booking international flights, pre-stocking groceries, and meeting guests at the airport. In addition, they can arrange rental cars, restaurant reservations, and local activities, all supported by itineraries.

WIMCO’s portfolio of private villas with concierge service includes properties on eleven Caribbean islands (including St. Barths, Turks & Caicos, and Anguilla), a dozen private island resorts, and Southern Europe (including the Amalfi Coast, St. Tropez, and Mykonos). Browse villas at wimco.com or speak directly with a Villa Specialist at +1 (401) 849-8012.

WIMCO also operates a real estate sales office on St. Barths, with listings ranging from undeveloped land to spacious villa compounds. Inquiries for villa rentals or real estate sales may be sent to [email protected]

Attachments

  • WV-LER
  • WV-LUF 
CONTACT: Stiles Bennet
WIMCO Villas
4012369024
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.