Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / St. Bernard Hospital supports expectant mothers from Englewood on their journey to motherhood

St. Bernard Hospital supports expectant mothers from Englewood on their journey to motherhood

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Seventh annual Community Baby Shower features educational sessions and free baby gifts

Chicago, Illinois, July 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CHICAGO—More than 100 new moms and moms-to-be will gather for hands-on learning sessions and free baby care essentials at the 7th annual Community Baby Shower in the Englewood neighborhood hosted by St. Bernard Hospital on July 30. The outdoor event will be held at its Ambulatory Care Center located, 6307 S. Stewart Ave., and will feature talks and demonstrations about safe sleeping, oral hygiene, car seat safety, the importance of breastfeeding and postpartum care.  

The free community event aims to prepare parents with information and resources to support the positive physical, mental and emotional development of their newborns. After adjusting the event due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family-friendly event will return to its interactive format, and include activities for children including face painting, games and a bouncy house. The baby shower is supported by lead sponsor Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, Inc., and a host of local community organizations.

Moms will receive gift sets that may include diapers, diaper bags, bathtubs, bottles, and bibs as well as larger gifts like car seats and playpens. According to BabyCenter.com’s baby-cost-calculator, non-medical, first-year baby costs can add up to more than $10,000. St. Bernard Hospital and event sponsors hope to minimize those costs for parents.

St. Bernard Hospital provides women’s health and wellness services to South Side residents, many of whom are uninsured and underinsured.

“Families today face increasing challenges when it comes to growing their families, including shortages on important baby items and rising inflation costs,” said Adrienne Brooks, director of fundraising at St. Bernard Hospital. “We want to continue to prioritize the needs of moms and the healthy development of children.”

“Meridian is a proud sponsor of this event and is committed to helping bring much-needed resources into the community to support our members and growing families,” said Sherry Husa, Meridian Plan President and CEO. “Together with St. Bernard Hospital and our partners, this event will provide essential baby items and health and wellness information to expectant parents.”

About St. Bernard Hospital

St. Bernard Hospital and Health Care Center has served the Englewood community and Chicago’s South Side since 1904. The hospital has 174 licensed beds and offers primary and specialty care, behavioral health services, dental care, imaging and rehabilitation among its services. Our mission calls us to care for the sick and promote the health of the residents in the community while witnessing the Christian values of respect, dignity, caring and compassion for all persons.

About Meridian Health Plan of Illinois

Meridian offers three managed care plans: the Meridian Medicaid Plan, the Meridian Medicare-Medicaid Plan, and the Meridian Managed Long Term Services & Supports Plan. We connect members to care and offer comprehensive services to support lifelong health and wellness. Learn more at ILMeridian.com.

Attachment

  • St. Bernard Hospital 7th Annual Baby Shower 2022 press release 
CONTACT: Jessica Bee
Rudd Resources
(872) 895-0057
jessica@ruddresources.net

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.