Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ST Imaging’s ViewScan 4 Microfilm Scanner Wins 2022 Platinum Modern Library Award

ST Imaging’s ViewScan 4 Microfilm Scanner Wins 2022 Platinum Modern Library Award

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

Eighth Consecutive Award for Digital Check’s Microfilm Division

ViewScan 4 Microfilm Reader

ST Imaging's ViewScan 4 digital microfilm reader contains a high-resolution 18 megapixel digital camera, as well as precision components for viewing and capturing high-quality images of microfilm and microfiche.

ST Imaging’s ViewScan 4 digital microfilm reader contains a high-resolution 18 megapixel digital camera, as well as precision components for viewing and capturing high-quality images of microfilm and microfiche.

Modern Library Awards

The Modern Library Awards annually recognize the best technology for use in libraries, as voted on by librarians who actually use the products.

The Modern Library Awards annually recognize the best technology for use in libraries, as voted on by librarians who actually use the products.

Northbrook, IL, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For an eighth straight year, ST Imaging’s ViewScan 4 microfilm scanner has been recognized for a Platinum Modern Library Awards (MLAs) from LibraryWorks. ST Imaging, a Digital Check brand, is a worldwide leader in the design and manufacturing of digital microfilm viewer/scanners, and the only microfilm scanner manufacturer to have continuously received the Platinum MLA for all eight years.  

“We are thrilled to be recognized again as a leading microfilm scanner in the library market by librarians,” says Matt Anderson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for ST Imaging. “We are dedicated to continue to develop and enhance the user experience of the ViewScan 4 and PerfectView software.” 

When designing the ViewScan 4 and PerfectView software, we received direct feedback from the industry on how to implement those features and how to make them easy to use.  The result is a simplified, color-coded, streamlined user experience that makes working with microfilm fast and fun. While older reader/printers and other microfilm scanners can be difficult to use, the ViewScan makes loading and scanning film quick, fun, and easy. The ViewScan also allows users to share their discoveries like never before. 

At ST Imaging, we understand that most customers are not experts in the field of digital image capture. Our system describes our camera size as we expect most of our customers to understand it, as you would for a cellphone or digital camera. The ViewScan 4 is equipped with a native 18-megapixel image sensor. That means there are 18 million pixels capturing the focused light providing an image instantly to the monitor. Competitive scanners may use a different definition for their camera. Be sure you have accurate information of the image sensor on the camera in your microfilm scanner and if you have any doubt, request a side-by-side comparison. 

Jenny Newman, publisher and MLA program manager said, “It’s great to see ST Imaging and their ViewScan 4 be recognized year after year as a leading microfilm scanner in the library market.” 

The MLAs were created to recognize top products in the library industry in a truly unbiased format. Products were submitted by companies, collected by LibraryWorks which distributes them to their database of more than 80,000 librarians at public, K-12, academic, and special libraries. Only customers who have had experience with these products in their facilities were permitted to judge the products, resulting in a truly unbiased score. 

 

About ST Imaging 

ST Imaging is a leading worldwide manufacturer and distributor of micrographic equipment and other collection scanning solutions. Founded in 1989, the company was acquired in 1999 by Digital Check Corp. In 2004, ST Imaging introduced the revolutionary ST200 digital film scanner, changing the way library customers view film. 

The company’s flagship product, the ViewScan film scanner set the standard for making film scanning easy and assessable to the public. ViewScan systems incorporate the latest technology to improve viewing, scanning, editing, and sharing of microfilm within libraries, schools, government, business, and other collections. 

The ST Imaging headquarters and manufacturing are in Meridian, ID. Scanners are available through a worldwide network of authorized resellers and are supported by ST Imaging’s comprehensive fulfillment, training, support, warranty, and repair services. 

 

About LibraryWorks 

LibraryWorks helps administrators to make informed decisions about library technology, automation and software, collection development and management, facilities and furnishings, staffing, purchasing, and other areas that drive effective strategic planning and day-to-day operations. Our family of resources can enable you to identify best practices, monitor trends, evaluate new products and services, apply for grants and funding, post or find a job, and even enjoy some library humor. 

About the Modern Library Awards program 

The Modern Library Awards (MLAs) is a program designed to recognize elite products and services in the library market which can help library management personnel enhance the quality-of-experience for the library user and increase the performance of their library systems. 

Attachments

  • ViewScan 4 Microfilm Reader
  • Modern Library Awards 
CONTACT: Matt Anderson
ST Imaging
208-514-4000
manderson@stimaging.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.