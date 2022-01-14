ST Imaging’s ViewScan 4 Microfilm Scanner Wins 2022 Platinum Modern Library Award

Eighth Consecutive Award for Digital Check’s Microfilm Division

ViewScan 4 Microfilm Reader ST Imaging’s ViewScan 4 digital microfilm reader contains a high-resolution 18 megapixel digital camera, as well as precision components for viewing and capturing high-quality images of microfilm and microfiche.

Modern Library Awards The Modern Library Awards annually recognize the best technology for use in libraries, as voted on by librarians who actually use the products.

Northbrook, IL, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For an eighth straight year, ST Imaging’s ViewScan 4 microfilm scanner has been recognized for a Platinum Modern Library Awards (MLAs) from LibraryWorks. ST Imaging, a Digital Check brand, is a worldwide leader in the design and manufacturing of digital microfilm viewer/scanners, and the only microfilm scanner manufacturer to have continuously received the Platinum MLA for all eight years.

“We are thrilled to be recognized again as a leading microfilm scanner in the library market by librarians,” says Matt Anderson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for ST Imaging. “We are dedicated to continue to develop and enhance the user experience of the ViewScan 4 and PerfectView software.”

When designing the ViewScan 4 and PerfectView software, we received direct feedback from the industry on how to implement those features and how to make them easy to use. The result is a simplified, color-coded, streamlined user experience that makes working with microfilm fast and fun. While older reader/printers and other microfilm scanners can be difficult to use, the ViewScan makes loading and scanning film quick, fun, and easy. The ViewScan also allows users to share their discoveries like never before.

At ST Imaging, we understand that most customers are not experts in the field of digital image capture. Our system describes our camera size as we expect most of our customers to understand it, as you would for a cellphone or digital camera. The ViewScan 4 is equipped with a native 18-megapixel image sensor. That means there are 18 million pixels capturing the focused light providing an image instantly to the monitor. Competitive scanners may use a different definition for their camera. Be sure you have accurate information of the image sensor on the camera in your microfilm scanner and if you have any doubt, request a side-by-side comparison.

Jenny Newman, publisher and MLA program manager said, “It’s great to see ST Imaging and their ViewScan 4 be recognized year after year as a leading microfilm scanner in the library market.”

The MLAs were created to recognize top products in the library industry in a truly unbiased format. Products were submitted by companies, collected by LibraryWorks which distributes them to their database of more than 80,000 librarians at public, K-12, academic, and special libraries. Only customers who have had experience with these products in their facilities were permitted to judge the products, resulting in a truly unbiased score.

About ST Imaging

ST Imaging is a leading worldwide manufacturer and distributor of micrographic equipment and other collection scanning solutions. Founded in 1989, the company was acquired in 1999 by Digital Check Corp. In 2004, ST Imaging introduced the revolutionary ST200 digital film scanner, changing the way library customers view film.

The company’s flagship product, the ViewScan film scanner set the standard for making film scanning easy and assessable to the public. ViewScan systems incorporate the latest technology to improve viewing, scanning, editing, and sharing of microfilm within libraries, schools, government, business, and other collections.

The ST Imaging headquarters and manufacturing are in Meridian, ID. Scanners are available through a worldwide network of authorized resellers and are supported by ST Imaging’s comprehensive fulfillment, training, support, warranty, and repair services.

About LibraryWorks

LibraryWorks helps administrators to make informed decisions about library technology, automation and software, collection development and management, facilities and furnishings, staffing, purchasing, and other areas that drive effective strategic planning and day-to-day operations. Our family of resources can enable you to identify best practices, monitor trends, evaluate new products and services, apply for grants and funding, post or find a job, and even enjoy some library humor.

About the Modern Library Awards program

The Modern Library Awards (MLAs) is a program designed to recognize elite products and services in the library market which can help library management personnel enhance the quality-of-experience for the library user and increase the performance of their library systems.

