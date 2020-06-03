Breaking News
ST Math Selected Again by Texas Education Agency as a Math Innovation Zones Approved Software Vendor

Schools That Partner With ST Math Will Have Dedicated Support

Austin, Texas, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ST Math® has been selected again by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) as an approved blended learning program for the statewide Math Innovation Zones (MIZ) initiative. ST Math has been an option since the inception of MIZ, which supports Texas school districts and open-enrollment charter schools in the expansion of blended learning instructional models in math.

350 schools in 42 districts across the state are currently using ST Math, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain’s innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. The program’s unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. 

“We are thrilled to continue to have been selected as a MIZ approved program,” said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND Research Institute. “ST Math brings a high-quality blended learning experience and will help to ensure Texas students deeply understand and truly love math.”

With ST Math, students build deep conceptual understanding, and schools see proven, repeatable results. In fact, a recent study for Brazosport ISD revealed that schools using ST Math moved 15% more students into Meets or Masters levels on the STAAR. This analysis included Brazosport’s districtwide 3rd and 4th grade performance.

“ST Math is the best program choice for us because it aligns to our established district priorities, is accessible to all students, and keeps grade level content a priority,” said Courtney Davis, Blended Learning and MIZ Coordinator at Crowley ISD. “Its accessibility to all students was a huge selling point for Crowley because barriers such as language, the ability to hear, and/or English proficiency are non-existent. We are very excited about this partnership and product!”

Math Innovation Zones schools that partner with ST Math from the list of approved vendors will have dedicated support. MIND’s MIZ Project Manager, a former Texas K-12 District Math Director, will:

  • Provide guidance on data reporting.
  • Support district project managers with implementation.
  • Share strategies for success using ST Math in a blended learning setting.
  • Ensure districts have the tools to fulfill the requirements and criteria of a meaningful learning experience and data driven instruction as listed in the MIZ grant. 

“We use ST Math to help empower our students to reach their maximum potential in math,” added Mary Lankford, Director of STEM Academy at Sinton ISD. “ST Math’s unique approach allows students to build problem-solving skills and increase deeper conceptual understanding, all while helping their new friend JiJi.”

About MIND Research Institute
MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world’s most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain’s innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. Its unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. MIND has also developed programs under MathMINDs to provide students, teachers and families dynamic ways to actively engage with math, and to close the experience gap for all learners. MathMINDs includes Family Nights, the national K-12 Game-a-thon and MathMINDs Games. For more information, visit mindresearch.org.

