Stacey J. Gorowitz Named Five Star Professional for Seventh Time

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

Alpharetta CPA Recognized for Top Quality Service

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — S.J. Gorowitz Accounting & Tax Services, P.C. (SJG) announced today that Founding Principal and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Stacey Gorowitz, CPA, MBA, has been recognized as a Five Star Investment Professional, tax planning and accounting professional category, for the seventh time, having previously received this award in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

“It’s a true honor to be the recipient of the Five Star Professional award for a seventh time,” said Gorowitz, founder and CEO of SJG. “I greatly appreciate this recognition of the unwavering dedication of my team in helping to exceed our clients’ expectations each and every day.”

SJG offers clients the professional experience of a large firm with the personal approach of a boutique consultancy. Founded in 1991, the firm specializes in working with expanding and emerging businesses and their business owners.

Five Star Professional partnered with Atlanta Magazine to recognize a select group of Metro Atlanta tax planning and accounting professionals who provide outstanding service to their clients. Award candidates are identified by peer and firm evaluations and/or client evaluations. Gorowitz will be featured along with the other award winners in a special section of the October issue.

The Five Star Professional designation assists consumers in selecting a service professional based on an objective research methodology tailored to the specific profession. For tax planning and accounting service professional, researchers considered objective eligibility criteria such as experience, client retention rates, billing realization rates and level of focus in taxation, and other accounting services. Honorees do not pay a fee to be considered or awarded. For more information, visit www.fivestarprofessional.com.

About S.J. Gorowitz Accounting & Tax Services, P.C.
S.J. Gorowitz Accounting & Tax Services, P.C. (SJG), is an Alpharetta based Certified Public Accounting (CPA) and business advisory firm specializing in the needs of expanding and emerging businesses and business owners. SJG offers the industry focused experience of a large firm and the personal approach of a boutique consultancy. Our clients trust us to help them build their business and oversee their finances and business components. For more information on SJG, please visit www.sjgorowitz.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccbe12c6-977f-4779-bfe6-d156327ce6b1

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Malinda Lackey
404-445-1842
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
