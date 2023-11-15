STACK Infrastructure Announces the Issuance of $290M in Third Structured Debt Financing of 2023 STACK Infrastructure announced the issuance of $290 million in securitized notes at a fixed interest rate coupon of 5.900%.

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced the issuance of $290 million in securitized notes (the “Notes”) at a fixed interest rate coupon of 5.900%. This marks STACK’s third such transaction of 2023 and seventh since 2019. STACK has cumulatively raised $2.59 billion in Notes, rated “A-” by Standard & Poor’s, via its master trust program.

With the increasing demand for high-density data center capacity, STACK’s extensive portfolio, utilizing a proven AI-ready data center design, continues to expand. This growth not only addresses the surging market demand but also yields substantial benefits to local economies, resulting in a significant increase in job opportunities to support the construction and operation of these facilities and an increased local tax base.

“STACK’s continued success in raising capital via the ABS market is evidence that investors recognize the success of our cloud-first approach and cutting-edge capacity in key markets,” said Cameron Parker, Vice President, Treasurer at STACK Americas. “Our growth strategy is intrinsically aligned with our clients’ goals, ensuring the essential AI-ready capacity they require while consistently adapting to their evolving needs.”

With a year of historic leasing success and a robust pipeline of future capacity in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA, STACK takes the lead in empowering cloud providers and innovators with flexible, scalable solutions that perfectly match the ever-evolving AI technology landscape, fueling their growth. Recent worldwide developments include AI-scale campuses offering hundreds of megawatts in major data center markets, including Northern Virginia, Phoenix, Toronto, New Albany, Portland, Osaka, Stockholm, Tokyo, and more. STACK’s entire portfolio encompasses an impressive 2.5+GW built or under development and an additional 4.0+GW of planned and potential development to support the continued growth and success of clients.

The Notes have not been, and will not be registered, under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or registered or qualified under any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent such registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder and STACK is not obligated to register the Notes. This press release is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

