STACK INFRASTRUCTURE Continues Record Growth With 72MW Expansion In Northern Virginia

Company Makes Strategic Investment to Deepen Its Available Portfolio Where Data Center Demand Is Highest

DENVER, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STACK INFRASTRUCTURE (“STACK” or the “Company”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced plans to expand its North American footprint with an additional 25 acres in Manassas, Northern Virginia, adjacent to an ongoing data center development that is already fully leased. This land acquisition will make room for as many as two 36MW facilities and add additional capacity at its massive 125-acre multiphase development in Prince William County.

Northern Virginia continues to lead the nation and the world in data center development. Cushman and Wakefield estimates 288MW of active construction projects in 2020, more than the next four markets combined. Data center development has exploded in Prince William County specifically, with over $7.5 billion in active projects, and plenty of robust fiber and power creating a favorable climate for mission-critical digital infrastructure.

“When we talk to our marquee clients about their development plans, Northern Virginia inevitably comes up,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK. “The access to power, network infrastructure, and an educated workforce is second-to-none, so it makes sense for us to deliver as much capacity as possible to meet this growing demand. We’re expediting growth in many new, emerging markets, but Northern Virginia will always be an enduring STACK destination.”

To fund these efforts as well many new, client-focused initiatives, in March, STACK announced the issuance of $400 million of securitized notes at an industry-leading rate. The Company also offers several other opportunities in key regions throughout the United States, including:

An 84MW campus in Portland, with plans to deliver 24MW in Q3 of 2021.

A 400-acre hyperscale data center campus with 400MW potential critical capacity in AllianceTexas, a master-planned development in Fort Worth, Texas, in partnership with Hillwood.

A New Albany, Ohio 42MW data center campus with immediately available and build-to-suit expansion opportunities.

A new 79-acre hyperscale data center campus in Avondale, Arizona with 150MW of potential critical capacity.

Build-to-suit opportunities in Atlanta, including a potential 12MW in Alpharetta and a 48MW campus in nearby Lithia Springs.

STACK provides both the digital infrastructure and end-to-end client experience required to scale the world’s most innovative companies. The Company’s offering includes hyperscale campuses and build-to-suit data centers (“ HYPER STACK ™”), immediately available wholesale colocation and private data suites (“ READY STACK ™”), and powered shell options (“ POWER STACK ™”).

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of wholesale build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in nine markets today: Atlanta, Georgia ; Chicago, Illinois ; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas ; New Albany, Ohio ; Northern Virginia ; Portland, Oregon ; Phoenix, Arizona ; Toronto ; and Silicon Valley, California . Its offerings include hyperscale campuses and build-to-suit data centers (“ HYPER STACK ™”), immediately available wholesale commissioned capacity (“ READY STACK ™”), and powered shell options (“ POWER STACK ™”).

With unparalleled existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK.

