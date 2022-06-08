STACK Infrastructure Expands APAC Footprint into Australia with 124MW of Capacity across Melbourne, Canberra, and Perth

STACK Infrastructure partners with Hickory to enter the Australian data center market

Australia STACK Announcement Australia STACK Announcement

SINGAPORE and MELBOURNE, Australia, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced a partnership with Hickory, a leading Australian commercial real estate developer specializing in innovative construction projects, to continue its global expansion with the development of an Australian national data center platform initially spanning three markets.

As part of this partnership, Hickory’s highly experienced data center management team led by Joel O’Halloran, Michael Gunton, and James Veness will join the STACK global platform.

STACK Australia is currently constructing a 72MW campus in the high growth hyperscale corridor of Truganina in Melbourne’s western suburbs. The facility is expected to be delivered early in 2023 and will include two 36MW buildings (currently under construction) with separate access points to accommodate multiple users with separation of security and services. In parallel, STACK Australia is expanding into two key emerging hyperscale markets, including a 28MW data center in Hume, Canberra and a 24MW single data center in Wangara, Perth. Both the Canberra and Perth projects have received development approval, and they will each break ground in the third quarter of 2022 with delivery over the second half of 2023.

All three developments are strategically located with robust access to power and network offering scalability and reliability for higher rack densities and floor loading specifications. STACK Australia’s data centers will enable hyperscalers and enterprise clients to address the evolving requirements in Australia and the APAC region more broadly.

“STACK’s expansion into Australia, building on our recent Japan development, exemplifies our focus on establishing a scalable presence in core regional markets that are strategically important to our clients,” said Pithambar (Preet) Gona, STACK’s Chief Executive Officer – APAC. “The partnership with Hickory demonstrates our ability to leverage our partnership model and expertise to the benefit of our customers while attracting leading data center talent regionally to the STACK platform.”

“Hickory is well-positioned to help concurrently develop efficient facilities across three key locations,” said Michael Argyrou, CEO of Hickory. “Partnering with STACK enables us to leverage an outstanding global operating platform and innovative capital solutions to target hyperscale customer growth in key markets.”

This milestone follows the recent announcement of STACK’s entrance to the APAC market with the opening of its Singapore regional headquarters and announcement of its first 36MW campus in Inzai, Japan. STACK plans to announce investments in other key Asia Pacific markets soon.

The transaction is subject to review by the Foreign Investment Review Board (“FIRB”) and approval by the Australian Commonwealth Treasurer under Australian foreign investment rules.

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. With robust existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK.

For more information about STACK, please visit: https://www.stackinfra.com.

ABOUT HICKORY

Hickory strives to curate and deliver exceptional experiences through sustainable and connected solutions.

For over 30 years, Hickory has continually invested in researching and developing digital platforms, people, and products to advance the capabilities of the built world. With expertise in construction, developments, data centres, and manufacturing, Hickory has become one of the most diverse property companies in Australia.



Their success is achieved through strong partnerships with clients, exemplary values, and unrivalled excellence in project execution, Hickory, and their associated divisions are at the forefront of innovation and new technologies.

For additional information, please visit Hickory’s website at https://www.hickory.com.au/.

Media Contacts

STACK Infrastructure

Sammer Khalaf

press@stackinfra.com

Hickory

Genevieve Paxinos

genevieve@arize.com.au

0422 999 568

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ae1de3d-73b7-4559-8fe9-7869f2ac4959