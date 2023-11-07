STACK broadens the positive visibility of the data center industry and demonstrates its commitment to STEM education and DE&I through its ongoing collaboration with the renowned global platform

LONDON, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced it will partner with the Women’s Forum for the Economy and Society (“Women’s Forum”) for the second year in a row.

This year, as a demonstration of its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, STACK will sponsor and participate in the Women’s Forum 2023 Global Meeting, 28-29 November in Paris. The Women’s Forum Global Meeting brings together leaders from around the world to highlight women’s voices and perspectives on pressing global issues, ranging from sustainable development and economy to culture and media. The event provides a platform for the discussion of topics critical to women’s professional and educational development, as well as opportunities for multicultural and multidisciplinary networking.

STACK’s contribution as a Global Meeting partner will help foster collaboration between businesses and policymakers to seek solutions to common challenges and develop strategies that accelerate inclusive growth and increase equality. STACK believes that inspiring the next generation of talent is one of the most powerful ways to promote diversity across technology sectors; on 28 November, STACK EMEA Chief Executive Officer John Eland will take the stage with fellow global business leaders for the plenary session, “Closing the gap: Innovative solutions for addressing the STEM pipeline problem”.

“We must actively support and advance diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives to unlock innovation and attract and retain women in roles at all levels across the technology industry,” said Eland. “We have a responsibility to act as role models and mentors, which we do, in part, by contributing to programs that encourage youth to explore careers in technology. By supporting the Women’s Forum, we hope to encourage and attract more women to STACK, and to the technology sector as a whole. Our participation in the Global Meeting serves as a complement to our programs across EMEA that focus on education and upskilling in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths.”

“One of the Women’s Forum main pillars is Women and STEM and how to address the gender gap within this particular area,” said Philippine Guerard, Partnership and Development Director at the Women’s Forum. “We value all our partners and are especially pleased to welcome STACK to this year’s event, introducing the intriguing world of data centers to the broader business public. We understand that data centers are fundamental to our digital economy and provide the foundations for the online services that we all use daily, yet the sector is often underrepresented and misunderstood. We’re delighted to welcome STACK to provide visibility of the growing data center industry, and John Eland to showcase how STACK is proactively addressing the STEM pipeline gap with its education programs.”

STACK’s collaboration with the Women’s Forum began in 2022 when it sponsored the “Tech4Women” virtual hackathon. The unique and exciting international contest focused on employing technology to promote gender parity, inviting thousands of students worldwide to participate. STACK’s STEM education commitments include partnership, internship, and apprenticeship programs with local schools across EMEA as well as with the Go-Tec! STEM lab in Zurich (Schaffhausen), Switzerland where it is developing a data center program. STACK’s DE&I initiatives also include its own Women’s Leadership Summit, held annually in both EMEA and the Americas, which invites women from across the organization to participate in sessions on empowerment, professional development, leadership, industry trends, and networking.

