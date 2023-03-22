STACK supports Northern Virginia Community College students and the next generation of local data center talent

DENVER, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, announced its support for the Northern Virginia Community College (NVCC) Student Success Fund, which enables students who encounter unexpected hardships to continue pursuing their educational and professional endeavors. As a member of NVCC’s Student Success Collective, STACK provides financial support to students as well as local academic support by providing access to STACK data centers for educational purposes. This commitment is in addition to STACK’s ongoing efforts as an active Northern Virginia community member and involvement with NVCC’s Data Center Operations Management Program since its inception.

“We are pleased to be able to contribute to such a meaningful mission at NVCC and its impact to the local community,” said Ty Miller, Chief Commercial Officer of STACK Americas. “STACK is proud to support a program that is designed to help eliminate barriers for students so that they can continue their academic pursuits and not be derailed by unforeseen life obstacles.”

A ceremony to celebrate donors was held in February 2023, to bring together Student Success Fund supporters and showcase the value of unrestricted financial support for students who might otherwise be compelled to leave their studies due to monetary challenges. Upon receipt of STACK’s donation, the NOVA Educational Foundation stated in a thank you letter: “The Student Success Fund provides support for scholarships, food insecurity, housing instability, books, medical bills, transportation, and opens opportunities that may be otherwise unattainable.” STACK is proud to help remove financial obstacles from the daily lives of NVCC students.

Participation in the Student Success Fund further illustrates STACK’s values in action to support local communities. Last year represented STACK’s second year in the AFCOM Internship Program; STACK sponsored two interns and contributed to AFCOM’s Wendy Darling Memorial Scholarship, which funds tuitions for the NVCC Data Center Operations Management class, where TJ Ciccone, Vice President, Critical Operations, STACK Americas is a leading professor. STACK’s involvement in local communities also extends across the Americas to the Pacific Northwest coast where STACK has hosted the annual Heroes of the Sea Charitable Fundraiser and Salmon Derby for two decades, raising nearly $1 million to benefit the Pacific Northwest Chief Warrant Officers Association of the U.S. Coast Guard. STACK is committed to its continued efforts in giving back to people and communities across its data center markets.

