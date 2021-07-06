Stackable Certificates at Husson University Allow Students to Create Customized Educational Programs

These certificates give students a chance to earn a credential in a specialized field of study with just four or five college courses

In addition to earning a Bachelor of Science in mass communications with a concentration in marketing communications, Kyleigh Moore, Class of 2021, earned five separate certificates in business administration, digital and social media marketing, graphic design, radio broadcasting, and web media. These certificates helped her get a full-time job immediately following graduation as a marketing and event manager with the United Way of Eastern Maine.

BANGOR, MAINE, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BANGOR, MAINE – July 6, 2021 – After reviewing the academic result of the 2020-2021 school year, Husson University noticed an important trend among its students in the College of Business and the New England School of Communications. As a prelude to earning degrees, students are completing stackable credentials they can use to demonstrate mastery of a particular area of knowledge to potential employers.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, a stackable credential is “part of a sequence of credentials that can be accumulated over time to build up an individual’s qualifications and help them to move along a career pathway or up a career ladder to different and potentially higher-paying jobs.”1 In general, stackable credentials are shorter-term programs that can lead to higher-level credentials.

At Husson University, certificate programs consist of four to five courses. After completing a certificate, students can apply their course credits toward a degree. This is valuable to students who may be considering completing a more comprehensive program of study.

“Supplementing degrees with a certificate is also very beneficial,” said Marie Hansen, JD, PhD, SHRM-SCP, dean of Husson University’s College of Business and New England School of Communications (NESCom). “Students interested in specialized careers can now use certificates to demonstrate mastery of particular areas of expertise. This helps make students more attractive to hiring professionals who are looking for employees with specific skill sets.”

Kyleigh Moore, Class of 2021, is a good example of this practice. In addition to earning a Bachelor of Science in mass communications with a concentration in marketing communications, Moore earned five separate certificates in business administration, digital and social media marketing, graphic design, radio broadcasting, and web media. During her final semester at Husson University, Moore was named to the President’s List. Students who earn President’s List honors must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.80 to 4.0 semester grade-point average.

“The certificate programs at Husson University helped me to distinguish myself from other job applicants,” said Moore. “Marketing is so much more than print media. Today’s marketers need to understand social media, graphics and broadcasting to be effective. In addition, it’s important to have business knowledge in order to address budget issues and be an effective creative project manager.”

“The options available at Husson University allowed me to create a customized educational plan that suited my needs as a future communication professional,” continued Moore. “As a result, I was able to get a full-time job immediately following graduation as a marketing and event manager with the United Way of Eastern Maine. Adding different certificates to my degree definitely worked for me.”

Certificate programs are also a great way for working professionals to refresh their current skill set or learn some new skills that will keep them marketable. Employers like creating customized certificates because they assist their training and employee retention efforts.

